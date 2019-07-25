CubeSmart nudges up guidance after Q2 FFO beats

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) inreases the lower end of its 2019 adjusted FFO guidance range to $1.66-$1.69 per share from prior range of $1.65-$1.69; consensus estimate is $1.67.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 42 cents, beating consensus estimate by a penny, increased from 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Same-store net operating income rose 1.3% Y/Y.

Same-store occupancy at the end of Q2 was 93.7% vs. 94.1% at the end of Q2 2018.

During Q2, the Company opened for operation two development properties, one located in New York and one located in New Jersey, for a total investment of $72.6M.

Previously: CubeSmart FFO beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 25)