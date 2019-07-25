Yamana Gold's 7% production gain includes quarterly record at Jacobina

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +0.7% after-hours following an in-line Q2 earnings report that also shows net free cash flow rising to $123M from $48M at the end of the year-ago quarter.

AUY says Q2 production increased 7% Y/Y to 257.5K gold equiv. oz, including 232.8K oz. of gold and 2.17M oz. of silver, with all-in sustaining costs of $941/gold equiv oz.

The company raises its FY 2019 production guidance for the Jacobina mine in Brazil by 5% to 152K oz., attributable to the previously announced Phase 1 expansion; Q2 output at Jacobina totaled 38.9K oz., a second straight quarterly record.

At the Agua Rica project in Argentina, AUY says a review of strategic and value-creating alternatives will begin as soon as practicable and may be commenced this year.

AUY says it continues to anticipate a strong H2 and remains on track to meet its 2019 guidance; it also plans to increase exploration spending for the rest of the year by up to $10M.