Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Q2 adjusted EPS of 82 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 81 cents and increased from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted operating margin of 32.4%, unchanged vs. Q2 2018.

Q2 revenue of $1.51B increased from $1.42B in the year-ago quarter; exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.50B.

Continues to see 2019 internal revenue growth of 4.5%-5% and adjusted EPS of $3.39-$3.52.

The outlook doesn't include any impact related to its pending acquisition of First Data.

Previously: Fiserv EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 25)