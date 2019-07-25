Suncor sees production deal with Alberta 'in the next month or so'

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) hopes the Alberta provincial government will decide "in the next month or so" on a deal that will allow oil producers to increase production despite ongoing curtailments, CEO Mark Little told today's earnings conference call.

Such a move would significantly boost takeaway capacity out of Alberta and help end curtailment, Little said, predicting "if we can get that agreement in place, we could bring on somewhere in the neighborhood of 250K-300K bbl/day of incremental rail" by year-end.

Investors remain wary of the oil sands business, as current Canadian oil production exceeds existing pipeline export capacity; companies have been ramping up crude-by-rail movements as a result, and the National Energy Board reported this week that exports on railway cars rose 23% to more than 285K bbl/day in May.