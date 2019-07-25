Eastman Chemical cites trade issues for Q2 weakness

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) -2.5% after-hours as both Q2 earnings and revenues fail to meet analyst expectations, citing "challenging global economic conditions resulting from trade issues... [which] led to reduced demand and unfavorable product mix for its specialty products, particularly in China and Europe."

EMN says it "no longer expect(s) underlying macroeconomic conditions to improve in the second half of the year, except for reduced customer inventory destocking."

As a result, the company issues downside guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS of $7.50-$8.00 vs. $8.40 analyst consensus estimate.

EMN says Q2 sales fell broadly across its Additives & Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates, and Fibers segments.