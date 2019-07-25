Proofpoint boosts full-year guidance after Q2 beat

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is up 1.4% in late trading after it topped expectations with its Q2 earnings and offered solid profit guidance for the current quarter and year.

Revenues rose nearly 25%, to $214.4M, and billings jumped 17% to $232.1M.

Gross profit rose to $169.4M from $132.4M, with gross margin up to 79% from 77%.

Operating income (non-GAAP) rose to $28.4M from $14.9M; GAAP net loss narrowed, and non-GAAP net income was $24.1M.

Liquidity was $182.7M. Net cash from operations was $43.4M (vs. a year-ago $30.1M), and free cash flow was $35M (vs. last year's $22M).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $223M-$225M (in line), billings of $274M-$276M, and EPS of $0.37-$0.40 (above consensus for $0.36).

For the full year, it's increasing guidance across the board, forecasting revenue of $878.5M-$880.5M (vs. consensus for $876.97M), billings of $1.064B-$1.068B, and EPS of $1.61-$1.64 (above expectations for $1.48).

