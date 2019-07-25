Mitek -2.4% with revenue guidance light

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is 2.4% lower postmarket after fiscal Q3 earnings where it topped expectations but issued full-year revenue guidance on the light side.

Revenues grew 36% to $21.9M overall, a record.

Meanwhile, GAAP net loss was $0.1M and non-GAAP net income came to $4.75M, up 125%.

Revenue breakout: Software and hardware, $11.9M (up 13.7%); Service and other, $10M (up 77.3%).

It's taken a one-time restructuring charge of $3.2M tied to the Paris office of subsidiary A2iA.

For the full year, it's updating guidance on revenue to $84M-$85M (light of consensus for $85.2M) and still expects profit margin of 18-20%.

