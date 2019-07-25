Williams starts service on Gulf of Mexico gas gathering pipeline system

Williams (WMB -2.2% ) says it has placed into service the Norphlet deepwater gas gathering pipeline system, extending the reach of its pipeline network by connecting the existing Transco offshore pipeline lateral to the Jurassic play developed by Shell and Cnooc in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The system extends the pipeline 54 miles from the Shell-operated Appomattox Floating Production System to the Transco Main Pass 261A junction platform located south of Mobile, Ala.

WMB says the Norphlet system is capable of gathering 261M cf/day of natural gas and links more than 33K acres of dedicated offshore leases to the Mobile Bay facility.