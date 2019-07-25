Caterpillar downgraded at Buckingham on lack of near-term catalysts

Caterpillar (CAT +2.2% ) is higher even as Buckingham downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $140 price target, cut from $162, also lowering its 2019 earnings expectations to reflect weaker than expected Q2 results.

Buckingham's Neil Frohnapple says he has struggled to identify a catalyst to drive the stock significantly higher in the near term, and he believes the probability of lower earnings growth or even a decline in 2020 is rising given persistent trade uncertainty and global growth concerns.

But Argus analyst John Eade keeps his Buy rating and $150 price target on CAT, saying investors should use the weakness in the stock price as a buying opportunity.

Eade likes CAT's strong balance sheet and record of capital returns, noting the stock now trades near the bottom of its historical earnings multiple range as well as at a discount relative to its peers.

Finally, CAT's quarter could spell trouble for rival Deere (DE -0.1% ), according to Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley, who notes "the correlation between these two companies or these two stocks has been quite strong."

July's weak manufacturing PMI, which fell to 50 for its lowest reading since 2009, could be the catalyst that drives DE - up 12% YTD - down to CAT's depressed levels, Maley says.

CAT's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Bullish.