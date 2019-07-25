RPC cut to Hold at Gabelli as pressure pumping remains in the doldrums

RPC (RES -0.3% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $7 price target, cut from $13, at Gabelli following Q2 results which the firm says were below their projections primarily due to challenges in the pressure pumping business; RPC also issued a lackluster outlook for H2 and suspended its quarterly dividend.

Gabelli says it originally thought pressure pumping activity would return to normal in H2 as new Permian Basin pipeline comes online, but U.S. land rig count continues to decline and overcapacity remains in the industry.

The firm thinks RPC maintains a solid balance sheet and prudently manages the business based on return on investment and free cash flow, but it does not foresee any improvement in RPC operating results in the near term, given the capital discipline now exercised by E&P operators.

The stock's average Sell Side Rating is Hold and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.