DOJ set to announce Sprint/T-Mobile approval Friday - Reuters

The Justice Dept. says antitrust chief Makan Delrahim will announce a significant merger enforcement action Friday, and Reuters reports that will be the long-awaited approval of the merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

And T-Mobile has just set a new time for its one-day-delayed earnings call, for Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

The two companies announced their deal nearly 15 months ago.

Reports of an agreement reached this week with Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had expected the DOJ and the companies to announce the deal Thursday, but for a last-minute delay (reportedly on the DOJ end, and apparently linked to the department pressing opposing state attorneys general for support).

T-Mobile quickly rescheduled its Thursday afternoon earnings call when it became clear there was no DOJ announcement forthcoming.