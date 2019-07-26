Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has tapped UBS healthcare investment banker Jim Forbes to be a vice chairman in its investment bank, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That will likely have him still working with healthcare services (a hot segment for mergers this year) and private-equity clients, according to the report.

He's the latest in a string of departures from investment banking at UBS.

Forbes has advised clients including Anthem, Ventas, Bain Capital and KKR, and in 2006 he worked on the $21.3B acquisition of HCA by a group including Bain and KKR -- one of the biggest leveraged buyouts ever.