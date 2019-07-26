SoftBank announces Vision Fund 2 with Microsoft, Apple joining

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) has formally announced the launch of its Vision Fund 2, confirming $108B in commitments to keep pursuing "the continued acceleration of the AI revolution through investment in market-leading, tech-enabled growth companies."

Investors officially include Microsoft, Foxconn, Sumotomo Mitsui, MUFG Bank, Dai-ichi Life Insurance, SMBC Nikko, Daiwa Securities, and Standard Chartered. Apple, Mizuho, the National Bank of Kazakhstan's investment arm and major participants from Taiwan were earlier reported to be taking part and SoftBank is confirming their participation.

Discussions are ongoing with additional participants -- which might include Saudi funds and Goldman Sachs.