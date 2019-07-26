Schwab confirms deal to buy USAA wealth, brokerage arms

It's official. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) agrees to acquire assets of USAA's Investment Management Company, including brokerage and managed portfolio accounts for $1.8B in cash.

The two companies also will enter a long-term referral pact, effective at the closing of the acquisition that will make Schwab the exclusive wealth management and brokerage provider for USAA members.

For Schwab, the transaction helps add scale to its $1.9T Investor Services business through the addition of over 1M new accounts and approximately $90B in client assets.

Sees deal adding to EPS on a cash basis by year one and on a GAAP basis by year two.

The transaction will be funded with available parent company cash. Schwab expects to have sufficient capital at the time of closing for pro forma Tier 1 Leverage ratio to remain in line with its 6.75%-7% target range.

Previously: Schwab in talks to buy USAA wealth, brokerage units - WSJ (July 15)