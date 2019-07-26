EU rejects Johnson's demand for new Brexit talks

New U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson got his first rebuff from the European Union, which rejected Johnson's demand to renegotiate the Brexit deal reached by his predecessor Theresa May.

The withdrawal agreement, which Parliament has rejected three times, is the "best and only agreement possible," EU President Jean-Claude Juncker told Johnson.

Meanwhile, Johnson said the EU will have to "rethink their current refusal" to restart talks on the agreement.

Among Johnhson's options -- prepare the U.K. for a no-deal Brexit, call an election in hopes of gaining a majority.

The British pound falls 0.2% against the U.S. dollar to $1.2431. In the past month, the pound has declined 2.0% against the greenback.

ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP