Futures rise as more earnings roll in

U.S. futures trading point to a modestly higher open after Thursday's decline and a fresh batch of earnings this morning includes Twitter, McDonalds, Abbvie, and Colgate-Palmolive.

S&P and Dow futures indicate a +0.2% open, and Nasdaq looks poised to rise 0.3% at the opening bell.

2-year Treasury is flat with yield at 1.866% and 10-year also unchanged at 2.078%.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index is up 0.1% and in London the FTSE 100 also rises 0.1% .

Most Asian benchmarks ended the session lower. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.77% and the Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.5%.