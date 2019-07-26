Google and Intel lead rise in U.S. futures

Jul. 26, 2019 4:28 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • U.S. futures trading point to a modestly higher open after Thursday's decline and a fresh batch of earnings this morning includes Twitter, McDonalds, Abbvie, and Colgate-Palmolive.
  • Google is up 7% and Intel 5% in premarket action after pleasing results last night.
  • S&P and Dow futures indicate a +0.2% open, and Nasdaq looks poised to rise 0.3% at the opening bell.
  • 2-year Treasury is flat with yield at 1.866% and 10-year also unchanged at 2.078%.
  • In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index is up 0.1% and in London the FTSE 100 also rises 0.1%.
  • Most Asian benchmarks ended the session lower. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.77% and the Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.5%.
  • Dollar Index rises 0.1%.
