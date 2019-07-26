House approves debt-ceiling bill

The House of Representatives passes a two-year spending agreement that lifts the government's debt ceiling despite concerns by many conservatives who have urged the President to reject it.

The bill, which passed the House by 284 to 132, is expected to pass the Republican-controlled Senate next week.

It boosts spending by $320B above limits set in a 2011 budget law and suspends the debt ceiling until the end of July 2021.

In the House vote, 132 Republicans opposed the bill, many because of concerns over the rising U.S. debt burden.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration reached the deal on Monday.