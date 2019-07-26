Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Q2 adjusted EPS of 16 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 10 cents.

Compares with 11 cents in Q1 and 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net sales of $1.69B misses the consensus estimate of $1.73B and increased from $1.64B in Q1, fell from $2.07B in Q2 2018.

In the past 12 quarters, Weyerhaeuser has missed revenue estimates more often than it's exceeded them.

Adjusted EBITDA of $343M fell from $365M in Q1 and $637M in Q2 2018.

"Although record-setting rainfall has held back U.S. housing activity in the first half of 2019, we see solid underlying market conditions and continue to expect the housing market will follow a modest growth trajectory," said President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish.

Q2 timberlands adjusted EBITDA of $175M fell from $193M in Q1; sees Q3 earnings and adjusted EBITDA lower than in Q2.

Q2 real estate, energy & natural resources adjusted EBITDA of $71M declines from $106M in Q1; sees Q3 earnings and adjusted EBITDA down from Q2.

Q2 wood products adjusted EBITDA of $128M rises from $115M in Q1; sees Q3 earnings and adjusted EBITDA comparable to Q2 before any improvement in average sales realizations.

Previously: Weyerhaeuser misses on revenue (July 26)