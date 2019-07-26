Neuralstem prices $7.5M underwritten public offering, shares down 335 premarket

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) has priced its underwritten public offering of 2,777,777 units at $2.70 per unit for gross proceeds of ~$7.5M, each unit comprising of one share of common stock, one short-term warrant to purchase one share of common stock and one long-term warrant to purchase one share of common stock.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 416,666 shares of common stock and/or additional 416,666 warrant.

Close date is on or about July 30.

The estimated net proceeds of ~$6.6M will be used for the further development of stem cell and small molecule assets, advancement of the Company's acquisition and in-licensing strategy and general corporate purposes.