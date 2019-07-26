Clear Channel Outdoor prices equity offering

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) has priced its public offering of 100M common stock at $3.50 per share.

Underwriters granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 15M million additional shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on July 30.

Net proceeds together with cash on hand will be used to redeem ~$333.5M of 9.25% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024 of Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

If the underwriters exercise their option to in full, then the net proceeds with cash on hand will be utilised to redeem an additional ~$50.2M of CCWH Notes.