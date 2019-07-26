Columbia Sportswear +3% after earnings topper

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) trades higher after sailing past Q2 estimates and lifting its full-year guidance.

Gross margin came in at 48.2% of sales vs 48.0% consensus and operating margin was 3.1% of sales vs. -0.4% a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects FY19 revenue of $3.00B to $3.04B vs. $3.02B consensus and EPS of $4.65 to $4.75 vs. $4.56 consensus.

Shares of COLM are up 2.82% premarket to $107.99.

