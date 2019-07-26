Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) boosts 2019 guidance for FFO after a strong H1 2019.

Sees 2019 normalized FFO per share of $3.80-$3.86 vs. prior range of $3.75-$3.85; consensus estimate is $3.84.

Reaffirms previous overall and segment level same-store cash NOI growth guidance.

Q2 FFO per share of 97 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 95 cents and fell from $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Y/Y decline was primarily due to Q2 2018 full payoff of the Ardent Health Services loans and related fee recognition.

Q2 total revenue of $950.7M beats the consensus estimate of $931.2M; increased from $942.3M a year ago.

Q2 same-store total property portfolio cash net operating income rose 0.3%, in line with its expectations.