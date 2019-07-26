Twitter +4% as mDAUs top estimates

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +4.3% reports mixed Q2 results that beat on revenue but missed on EPS. The in-line Q3 view expects revenue of $815-875M (estimate: $829.2M) with operating income of $45-80M.

Q2 Average Monetizable DAUs were 139M versus the 135.4M consensus estimate with 110M International mDAUs (estimate: 107.4M) and 29M U.S. mDAUs (estimate: 27.97M).

Total ad engagements were up 20% Y/Y. Cost per ad engagement was flat with like-for-like price decreases across most formats.

The FY outlook expects GAAP operating expenses to grow 20% Y/Y to fuel growth and the company's top priorities. Capital expenses will fall between $550M and $600M.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.