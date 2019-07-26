Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports organic sales rose 4.0% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a gain of 3.5%. Organic sales in North America were up 3.5% vs. 3.2% consensus.

Pricing was up 3.0% during the quarter.

The company says it has recorded global market share in the toothpaste business of 41.4% YTD.

Gross margin rose 30 bps to 59.6% of sales vs 59.2% consensus and operating margin rose 200 bps to 35.2% of sales vs. 24.6% consensus.

CEO update: "As we look ahead, based on current spot rates, we continue to expect 2019 net sales to be flat to up low-single-digits, with organic sales up between 2% and 4%, though we now expect to be toward the higher end of that range as we continue to plan for increased investment behind our brands, higher pricing and strong innovation, particularly behind our core businesses."

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are up 1.07% premarket to $72.70.

Previously: Colgate-Palmolive EPS in-line, misses on revenue (July 26)