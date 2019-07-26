Sleep Number +15% after strong print

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) pops in early trading after sailing past estimates with its Q2 report and reaffirming guidance.

Comparable sales were up 8.0% during the quarter to smash the consensus estimate for a rise of 2.9%. Average revenue per mattress was up 9.6% to $4,945.

Gross margin came in at 61.0% of sales vs. 60.9% consensus and 59.7% a year ago.

Shares of SNBR are up 14.56% premarket to $47.85. The Sleep Number print could be strong enough to give a lift to Tempur-Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Previously: Sleep Number EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (July 25)