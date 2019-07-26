WisdomTree marks three straight quarter of net inflows

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Q2 adjusted EPS of 5 cents, matching consensus, is unchanged from Q1 and down from 9 cents in Q2 2018.

Assets under management of $60.4B increased 2.2% Q/Q and 0.7% Y/Y, with net inflows of $0.3B, down 40% Q/Q.

Marks third straight quarter of net inflows, "led by the strength of our European gold franchise, a category with significant demand in the current macro environment," said CEO and President Jonathan Steinberg.

Q2 operating revenue of $66.3M increased 1.2% Q/Q; beats $66.9M consensus.

Operating income margin of 18% increased from 16.3% in Q1.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

