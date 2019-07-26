Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings

Lear (NYSE:LEA) says its quarterly results were negatively impacted by declines in industrial production and a slower ramp on new vehicles. Revenue was down 10.3% to $5.01B during Q2 due in part to the lack of production.

"We continue to face a challenging macroeconomic and industry environment. In the second quarter of 2019, global vehicle production was down more than 7% compared to last year, with China down 17% and Europe down 7%," notes Lear CEO Ray Scott.

Looking ahead, Lear anticipates FY19 revenue of $19.8B to $20.3B vs. $20.9B to $21.7B prior and $20.3B consensus. The outlook for full-year adjusted EBITDA is cut to $1.87B to $1.97B from a range of $2.12B to $2.22B.

Shares of Lear are down 3.34% premarket to $129.00 after falling 2.52% yesterday.

