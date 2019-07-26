Asbury Automotive Group reports adjusted EPS growth of 14% in Q2

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) reports same-store revenue rose 2% in Q2.

New vehicles revenue climbed 4% to $965.2M.

Used vehicles revenue up 3% to $533.6M.

Parts and service revenue advanced 10% to $224.5M.

Finance and insurance, net revenue increased 9% to $80.2M.

Gross margin rate grew 30 bps to 16.4%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 20 bps to 4.8%.

Total new vehicle unit sales +1% Y/Y to 26,449M.

Total used vehicle retail units sales increased 3% to 22,259M.

During Q4, the company repurchased $4M of common stock.

Previously: Asbury Automotive EPS beats by $0.12, revenue in-line (July 26)