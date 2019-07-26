Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate

Aon (NYSE:AON) Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.87 matches consensus and rose from $1.71 in the year-ago quarter.

Increases total estimated restructuring program costs by $100M to $1.525B; restructuring charges are not expected to be $1.35B; Aon has incurred $1.2B of estimated restructuring charges to date.

Q2 total revenue of $2.61B increased 2% Y/Y, missing the average analyst estimate of $2.69B.

Commercial Risk Solutions revenue of $1.17B, flat Y/Y.

Reinsurance Solutions revenue of $420M, up 11% Y/Y.

Retirement Solutions revenue of $419M, down 3% Y/Y.

Health Solutions revenue of $317M, up 3% Y/Y

Data & Analytic Services revenue of $286M, up 3% Y/Y.

