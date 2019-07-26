European advisory group back Roche's Tecentriq combo in first-line lung cancer

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab), combined with chemo and Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Abraxane [albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel], for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who do not have EGFR-mutant or ALK-positive NSCLC.

CHMP is also backing Tecentriq, combined with chemo, for the first-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

Final decisions from the European Commission usually take ~60 days.