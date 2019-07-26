Cabot Oil & Gas reports Q2 beat despite natural gas price weakness

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) -1.3% pre-market despite topping Q2 earnings estimates and posting an 18% Y/Y rise in revenues to $534M, as it raises its full-year capex outlook to $800M-$820M.

COG reports Q2 production jumped 24% Y/Y to 2.35B cfe/day, while operating expenses per unit fell 24% to $1.41/Mcfe.

"Our success for the quarter was achieved despite NYMEX natural gas prices retreating to the lowest levels the industry has experienced since the second quarter of 2016," says President and CEO Dan Dinges.

Excluding the impact of derivatives, COG's Q2 natural gas price realizations were $2.20/Mcf, representing a $0.44 discount to NYMEX settlement prices vs. a $0.68 discount in the prior-year period.

COG adjusts its 2019 production growth guidance to a range of 16%-18%, primarily due to a change in the operating plan resulting from "a unique opportunity" to acquire acreage adjacent to an eight-well pad, which will increase total lateral footage on the pad by 28K ft. and the average lateral length per well to 12,450 ft. from 8,950 ft.

"This increase in lateral lengths will improve the capital efficiency and economics of the pad; however, the longer cycle time will result in a delay in the wells being placed on production, pushing out the production contribution from this pad to late December or early January," Dinges says.