Ares Commercial closes three loans totaling $99.2M in Q2

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Q2 core EPS of 38 cents beats the consensus estimate of 34 cents.

Compares with 32 cents in Q1 and 35 cents in Q2 2018.

Total revenue of $21.7M, beating the average analyst estimate of $15.3M, increased from $14.2M in Q1 and $13.6M in Q2 2018.

Q2 net interest margin of $13.3M improved from $12.2M in Q1.

Total expenses of $11.7M in the quarter increased from $5.52M in Q1.

Closed three senior loans totaling $99.2M in commitments during the quarter, including one loan purchased from Ares Warehouse Vehicle.

Received $190.1M from repayment of three loans.

Book value per diluted common share of $14.75 at June 30, 2019

