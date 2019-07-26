Nestle +3% after posting broad-based sales growth

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) reports organic sales in the first half rose 3.6% to match the expectation of analysts.

Net profit fell 15% to 5B Swiss francs on a comparison to a year ago when the sale of the U.S confectionary business padded the total.

"Our growth was broad-based with our largest market, the United States, performing particularly well," notes Nestle CEO Mark Schneider.

Looking ahead, Nestle expects organic sales growth of 3.5% for the full year and margin expansion to accelerate in the back half.

Shares of Nestle are up 2.66% premarket in Zurich trading.

