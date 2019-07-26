AbbVie Q2 sales flat; Humira sales down 6%; shares up 2% premarket

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 8,255 (-0.3%); Immunology: 4,918 (-5.2%); Hematologic Oncology: 1,268 (+38.7%); HCV: 784 (-19.4%).

Net income: 741 (-62.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 3,370 (+6.5%); EPS: 0.49 (-61.1%); non-GAAP EPS: 2.26 (+13.0%).

Key product sales: Humira: 4,870 (-6.1%); Imbruvica: 1,099 (+29.3%); Mavyret: 780 (-16.3%); Venclexta: 169; Skyrizi: 48.

2019 guidance: EPS: $5.69 - 5.79 from $7.26 - 7.36; non-GAAP EPS: $8.82 - 8.92 from $8.73 - 8.83.

Shares are up 2% premarket on light volume.

Previously: AbbVie EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 26)