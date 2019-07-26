McDonald's to new high after comparable sales impress

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable sales in the U.S. were up 6.5% in Q2 to top the +5.3% consensus estimate.

U.S. comparable sales rose 5.7% vs. +4.4% consensus estimate on broad-based strength. International comparable sales increased 6.6%, reflecting positive results across all markets, primarily driven by the U.K., France and Germany.

Operating income was up 4% during the quarter on a constant currency basis.

CEO update: " We will continue to focus on our customers with innovative solutions to further elevate the guest experience and drive growth."

Shares of McDonald's are up 1.36% in premarket trading to $217.50 (52-week high territory).

