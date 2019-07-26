Alliance Resource Partners reports Q2 net income fall 33%; raises quarterly dividend

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is down 3.8% in pre-market as Q2 earnings came below expectations.

Coal revenue decreased 3.1% Y/Y to 461.3M on lower coal sales volumes and prices; coal sales volumes declined 2.6% to 10.2M as weather-related transportation issues resulted in the delay of ~500,000 tons out of 750,000 tons of planned coal shipments deferred from Q1 2019

Coal sales price realizations declined slightly to $45.16 per ton sold, compared to $45.38 per ton sold last year.

Production volumes increased 3.3% to 10M tons, primarily due to increased production from additional two mining units at River View mine, Tunnel Ridge mine and Gibson North mine, which resumed operations in 2018 quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA declined 11% to $165.3M; operating income was down 22% to $68.4M

Updated 2019 guidance and at the mid-point, the company now expects to produce and sell ~41.6M tons in 2019, 2M tons below the last targets

Forecasts 2019 sales of $1.91B-$2B and coal sales price per ton sold to ~ $44.75-$45.25

