Amazon still a star on Wall Street

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) isn't being punished on Wall Street for forecasting operating income below expectations amid higher spending on delivery initiatives. While there's some picking at the margins by the sell-side firms below, none of them moved off their Buy-equivalent ratings.

Goldman Sachs: "While the deceleration at AWS will raise some concerns, we continue to believe we are still relatively early-stage in the shift of workloads to the cloud, the transition of traditional retail online, and the development of the advertising business. With revenue growth accelerating, we continue to believe AMZN represents one of the best risk/rewards in Internet and remain Buy-rated (NYSE:CL) with a 12-month price target of $2,400."

Bank of America Merrioll Lynch: "While higher costs are understandable, AWS revenue & op. income were below estimates & the one real blemish in the Q, in our view. AWS remains lumpy, and Amazon continues to add more cloud dollars than peers."

Evercore ISI: "While AMZN’s investment thesis was migrating to one of growing profitability from strong top-line growth, we think this print highlights that AMZN’s revenue growth acceleration story is far from dead."

JPMorgan: "Overall, the AMZN narrative has shifted back more toward top-line growth in 2019 as we expected, but the magnitude of acceleration & accompanying investment spend are both bigger than we projected."

Stifel: "We are increasing our FY:19 revenue forecast as we expect continued strength in Online Stores, and lowering our FY:19 operating margin forecast to reflect the company’s incremental investments in strategic areas."

Shares of Amazon are down 1.34% premarket to $1,947.45 to put just a minor dent in the +30% YTD return.

