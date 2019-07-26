Former Occidental CEO could emerge as mediator with Icahn - WSJ
- Carl Icahn has asked former Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) CEO Stephen Chazen to consider being one of his board director nominees, WSJ reports.
- Chazen is not one of Icahn's four proposed new directors, but he has told current OXY CEO Vicki Hollub that he would join the company's board if it would help clear the impasse with Icahn, according to the report, which adds that Hollub has not provided an answer either way.
- Icahn, who holds a ~4.4% stake in OXY, has said Hollub botched the bidding process in the Anadarko deal and unfairly denied shareholders a say in the matter; but with the deal likely to close next month, Icahn is not trying to block it but is fighting for influence over the company's direction.
- Yesterday, shareholder advisory firm ISS urged OXY stockholders to support Icahn's push for a special meeting for shareholders to vote on his board candidates.