Mattel execs highlight new launches
Jul. 26, 2019 8:31 AM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)MATBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is up 6.33% premarket after the company tops earnings estimates and hit its full-year cost savings target six months ahead of plan.
- The toy seller benefited from a strong quarter from the Barbie and Hot Wheels and business. During the earnings call (transcript), execs highlighted the global launch of Polly Pockets and upside with the BTS doll line. CEO Ynon Kreiz also explained the rationale for making movies like the Barbie film being distributed by Warner Bros.
- Shares of Mattel are trading at their highest level in over three days in the early session.
