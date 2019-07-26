More on Mohawk Industries Q2 results; shares down 10% pre-market

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) down 10% pre-market after reporting Q2 net sales of $2.58B, a slight increase of 0.3% Y/Y. Company says most markets they operate in remain soft, with pressure on volume and pricing, and they anticipate the environment to remain difficult.

Sales by segments: Global Ceramic $958.03M (+3.1% Y/Y); Flooring NA $983.44M (-7% Y/Y); and Flooring ROW $643.02M (+8.9% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 124 bps to 28.5%; and operating margin decline by 234 bps to 10.3%.

Global Ceramic Segment operating margin declined by 217 bps to 12%, declining year over year due to inflation, temporary shutdown costs and marketing investments partially offset by productivity.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $420.18M (+20.6% Q/Q).

SG&A expenses were $469.76M (+6.7% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 18.2% up by 110 bps.

Company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 1.8X.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $396.19M, compared to $437.76M a year ago.

“Given the uncertainties in our markets, we are taking actions to improve our business. We are streamlining our operations, consolidating facilities and taking out higher cost assets. We are reducing production to control inventory levels, introducing new product categories and increasing promotions to address changing markets. We are reducing overhead structures and controlling investments”, mentioned Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO.

3Q19 Guidance: EPS $2.58 to $2.68.

