EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket

Jul. 26, 2019 8:37 AM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)EHTHBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is up 14% premarket on light volume following its Q2 results released after the close yesterday. Highlights:
  • Revenue up 101% to $65.8M, Medicare segment up 105% to $52.3M, Individual, Family and Small Business segment up 88% to $13.5M.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA: $0.8M.
  • Cash consumption: $11.5M.
  • 2019 guidance: Revenue: $365M - 385M from $315M - 335M; Medicare segment: $318M - 333M from $281M - 297M; Individual, Family and Small Business segment: $47M - 52M from $34M - 38M; net income: $15.5M - 20.5M from $15.0M - 20.0M; ; non-GAAP EBITDA: $65M - 70M from $55M - 60M; EPS: $0.62 - 0.82 from $0.60 - 0.79; non-GAAP EPS: $1.77 - 1.97 from $1.54 - 1.73.
  • Previously: eHealth EPS beats by $0.46, beats on revenue (July 25)
