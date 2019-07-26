Illinois Tool misses Q2 numbers, cuts full-year revenue guidance
Jul. 26, 2019 8:38 AM ET
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) -3.8% pre-market after missing Q2 earnings expectations as revenues of $3.61B fell 5.8% Y/Y and down 2.8% organically while also lowering full-year guidance to reflect soft demand.
- ITW issues downside guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS of $7.55-$7.85 vs. $7.90 analyst consensus estimate, and cuts guidance for full-year organic revenue to a 1%-3% decline vs. a prior outlook for 0.5%-2.5% growth.
- ITW says it "experienced a deceleration in demand across our portfolio relative to the demand levels we were seeing exiting the first quarter," adding that the company still foresees a strong H2 but adjusts guidance to better reflect the demand environment.
- It is now expecting full-year EPS of $7.55 to $7.85, below the $7.88 FactSet consensus.