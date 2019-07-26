MGM Resorts not interested in Caesars properties

Jul. 26, 2019 8:40 AM ETMGM, CZRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) CEO James Murren indicated on the company's earnings call that MGM is more focused on its own casino portfolio than looking at add properties.
  • Murren stated that MGM didn't look at Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) properties before the Eldorado deal or after. He also noted that MGM's real estate committee has very clear guideposts with its evaluation of potential moves and expects an update in the fall.
  • MGM earnings call transcript
  • Shares of MGM are up 3.88% premarket to $30.51.
