Argo Group sees items hurting Q2
Jul. 26, 2019 8:40 AM ETArgo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO)ARGOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Argo Group's (NYSE:ARGO) Q2 results will likely be dented by several items in London, Europe, and Bermuda operations, Bloomberg First Word reports.
- Among those items: Prior accident year losses of ~$22.5M, current accident year losses ~$10M.
- Reflects specialty insurance businesses "that are subject to occasional volatility related to a number of large losses that we don't believe are an indication of a longer term trend," said CEO Mark E. Watson III.
- Argo Group reports Q2 earnings on Aug. 6.