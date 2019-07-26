Argo Group sees items hurting Q2

  • Argo Group's (NYSE:ARGO) Q2 results will likely be dented by several items in London, Europe, and Bermuda operations, Bloomberg First Word reports.
  • Among those items: Prior accident year losses of ~$22.5M, current accident year losses ~$10M.
  • Reflects specialty insurance businesses "that are subject to occasional volatility related to a number of large losses that we don't believe are an indication of a longer term trend," said CEO Mark E. Watson III.
  • See Argo key stats peer comparison page.
  • Argo Group reports Q2 earnings on Aug. 6.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.