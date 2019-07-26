Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern

Analysts were tepid on Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) +4% Q2 beats, FY revenue outlook increase, and $1B smartphone modem sale to Apple. Competition from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) +1.1% remains a primary concern.

Oppenheimer's Richard Schafer (Perform rating) notes that the raised FY19 guidance suggests a weaker H2 after accounting for the Q2 beat. He says the $1B sale of the smartphone modem business to Apple removes an EPS/FCF drag on Intel, but won't be accretive since any cost savings will go towards pulling in 7nm/10nm investments to prevent further share loss.

Credit Suisse's John Pitze sees Intel as underappreciated and weighed down with unnecessary investor concerns. Pitze thinks the share losses are manageable due to increased R&D spend. He sees AI and machine learning as driving overall compute TAM to over $200B from this year's $90B.

Intel gets a slate of price target changes: BofAML from $57 to $62, SunTrust from $54 to $58, and Mizuho from $52 to $58, to name a few.

Intel has a Hold average Sell Side rating.