Analysts raise Alphabet targets after beats

UBS raises its Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) +8.6% target by $25 to $1,425 after yesterday's earnings report. The firm says Alphabet "checked every investor box" with intact long-term drivers.

Benchmark increases GOOG from $1,315 to $1,360 saying the company should trade at a healthy premium to the market and tech sector.

Pivotal raises from $1,250 to $1,350 but stays on the sidelines as Alphabet is at the greatest risk of a Department of Justice antitrust review.

Alphabet has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.