Eni Q2 profit miss reflects lower operating performance, higher tax rate
Jul. 26, 2019 8:55 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (NYSE:E) reports Q2 adjusted earnings fell 27% Y/Y to €562M ($626M), far short of the €935M analyst consensus estimate, although production held steady and output growth targets were confirmed.
- The profit figure reflects a lower operating performance and a "notably" higher tax rate Y/Y in the upstream business, says Banco Santander analyst Jason Kenney.
- Q2 production slipped 2% Y/Y to 1.83M boe/day following a shutdown at the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan and maintenance in Norway, but the company reiterates its 2019 target for production growth of 2%-2.5%.
- Eni says growth will be fueled by continuing production ramp-up at fields started in 2018, particularly the Wafa compression and Bahr Essalam phase 2 projects in Libya, by organic growth in Egypt via the Zohr ramp-up as well as Ghana and Angola, and the start-up of the Area 1 oil project offshore Mexico, North Berkine in Algeria and the Trestakk project in Norway.