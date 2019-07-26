Merit Medical Q2 miss and guidance cut pressure shares, down 17% premarket

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) slumps 17% premarket, albeit on light volume, following its Q2 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenue up 14% to $255.5M, net income down 37% to $6.9M.

EPS down 43% to $0.12, non-GAAP EPS down 2% to $0.42.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $1,007M - 1,029M from $1,011M - 1,030M; EPS: $0.62 - 0.84 from $1.02 - 1.13; non-GAAP EPS: $1.74 - 1.97 from $1.97 - 2.08.

