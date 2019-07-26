BAML expects Starbucks rally to extend

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is on track to open at a new all-time high after an earnings report that featured broad-based strong comparable sales growth.

Analysts are giving the company credit for pulling the right levers, including slowing down unit growth.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch addresses the key issue of valuation now that SBUX is up +75% over the last 52 weeks. "We raise our price objective to $103 (from $100), or 31x CY’20 P/E. This is a step-up from our prior 30x to reflect better than expected comps. SBUX has historically traded in an 18x-31x forward P/E multiple range and we expect the stock to trade towards the higher end of this range," writes the BAML analyst team.

Shares of Starbucks are up 5.95% premarket to $96.36.

Previously: Starbucks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 25)

Previously: Starbucks +6% after comp sales dazzle (July 25)